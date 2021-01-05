This evening's outlook for Opelika: A mostly clear sky. Low 33F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Opelika folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a brisk 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is a medium-high UV index expected Wednesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the east. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika
