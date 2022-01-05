This evening in Opelika: A few clouds. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Opelika temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 26 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 61% chance. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
WINFIELD, Ala. (AP) — Homes and buildings were damaged and trees were blown down as a line of intense thunderstorms rolled across several Sout…
There were years where blizzards swept in unannounced, covering huge swaths of the country in blankets of snow, while other years brought hurricane-force winds to cities and towns across the nation.
- Updated
Also, a sharp divide in January temperatures is expected between a colder-than-average north and a mild South. From snow to storms, here's a roundup of today's weather news and forecasts across the country.
.
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Opelika area. It looks like it will be a moderate 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature…
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
Cool temperatures will blanket the Opelika area Monday. It should reach a cool 45 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun…
Opelika folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a mild 73 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. …
For the drive home in Opelika: Cloudy with rain ending overnight. Low 33F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quart…
Opelika temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 54 degrees. 40 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly …
For the drive home in Opelika: Cloudy in the evening with scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 67F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph…