Jan. 5, 2023 evening weather update for Opelika

This evening in Opelika: Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a brisk 59 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.

