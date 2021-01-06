 Skip to main content
Jan. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika

Jan. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika

Opelika's evening forecast: Overcast. Low 39F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Opelika temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a crisp 50 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 41 degrees. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 88% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the east. For more daily forecast information, visit oanow.com.

