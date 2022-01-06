This evening's outlook for Opelika: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 27F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures in Opelika will be cool tomorrow. It should reach a crisp 46 degrees. 29 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika
