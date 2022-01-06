Jan. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika

This evening's outlook for Opelika: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 27F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures in Opelika will be cool tomorrow. It should reach a crisp 46 degrees. 29 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.