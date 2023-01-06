 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 6, 2023 evening weather update for Opelika

Opelika's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Opelika area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.

