Tonight's weather conditions in Opelika: Steady light rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low near 40F. ENE winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Cool temperatures will blanket the Opelika area Friday. It should reach a chilly 45 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Opelika area. It looks to reach a mild 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
Opelika temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 56 degrees. 39 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and c…
Folks in the Opelika area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…
For the drive home in Opelika: A few clouds from time to time. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Opelika temperatures will rea…
Opelika's evening forecast: Overcast. Low 39F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Opelika temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It lo…
For the drive home in Opelika: Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 40F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should…
This evening's outlook for Opelika: A mostly clear sky. Low 33F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Opelika folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. …
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. We w…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Opelika today. It looks like it will be a brisk 48 degrees. A 40-degree low is forcasted. The area wi…
Folks in the Opelika area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 69 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature …