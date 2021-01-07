Jan. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika

Tonight's weather conditions in Opelika: Steady light rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low near 40F. ENE winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Cool temperatures will blanket the Opelika area Friday. It should reach a chilly 45 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.