Jan. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika

This evening in Opelika: A mostly clear sky. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Opelika area. It should reach a brisk 57 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit oanow.com.

