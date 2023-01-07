Jan. 7, 2023 evening weather update for Opelika

For the drive home in Opelika: A few clouds overnight. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable. Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a pleasant 62 degrees. 41 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 46% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.