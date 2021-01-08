Opelika's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 31F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Opelika residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 46 degrees. A 28-degree low is forcasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika
