For the drive home in Opelika: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low around 45F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 93% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika
