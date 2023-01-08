This evening in Opelika: Rain showers early with clearing later at night. Thunder possible. Low 41F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Looking ahead, Opelika temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a brisk 58 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 36 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 8, 2023 evening weather update for Opelika
