For the drive home in Opelika: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Looking ahead, the Opelika area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. 71 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's forecast brings 57% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit oanow.com.
Jul. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika
Related to this story
Most Popular
From 1920 to 2021, here's what summer weather was like, based on data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 71 degrees. Today's forecast…
Opelika folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 90. Today has the makings of …
🎧 The Lee Weather Team takes part in two podcast episodes this week, including one that touches on weather myths!
Opelika folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of…
Opelika folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees…
Opelika's evening forecast: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Opelika folks…
The Opelika area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees toda…
The Opelika area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 97. Today has the makings of a perfect…
Tonight's weather conditions in Opelika: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy skies overnight. Low 71F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chan…