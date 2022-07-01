Jul. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika

For the drive home in Opelika: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Looking ahead, the Opelika area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. 71 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's forecast brings 57% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit oanow.com.