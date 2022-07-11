 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jul. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika

Tonight's weather conditions in Opelika: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 71F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, Opelika folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 72 degrees tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Tuesday's outlook shows a 33% chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

