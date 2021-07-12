Jul. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika

Tonight's weather conditions in Opelika: Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, Opelika folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 86 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Tuesday's outlook. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.