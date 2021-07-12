Tonight's weather conditions in Opelika: Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, Opelika folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 86 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Tuesday's outlook. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika
Related to this story
Most Popular
