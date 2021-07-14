 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jul. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika

Jul. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening in Opelika: Partly cloudy skies. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Thursday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert