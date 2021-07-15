For the drive home in Opelika: Partly cloudy skies. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 58% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika
