Jul. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika

For the drive home in Opelika: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Saturday, Opelika folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 89 degrees. 71 degrees is tomorrow's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Saturday's outlook shows a 48% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.

