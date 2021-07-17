This evening in Opelika: Mostly cloudy skies in the evening. Isolated thunderstorms may develop after midnight. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. Tomorrow's forecast brings 36% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika
