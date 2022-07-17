For the drive home in Opelika: Mostly clear skies. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Monday, Opelika folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 91, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 72 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika
Related to this story
Most Popular
Research on young, healthy humans found the body begins overheating when exposed to temperatures and humidity lower than previously believed.
The Opelika area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect da…
This evening's outlook for Opelika: A mostly clear sky. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Opelika area can expect a hot da…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Opelika. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 71 degrees. There is…
The Opelika area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. 71 degrees is today's low. The area will see thund…
Opelika folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of…
Opelika folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine t…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Opelika. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 71 degrees today. How…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Opelika. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. A 72-degree low is forecasted. There is a 49% chance of rain…
The Opelika area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though…