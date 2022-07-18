Jul. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika

For the drive home in Opelika: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 72F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Looking ahead, the Opelika area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 73 degrees. Tomorrow's forecast brings 58% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The UV index Tuesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.