Jul. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika

Tonight's weather conditions in Opelika: Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. There is a 67% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. The UV index Tuesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest.