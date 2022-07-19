Tonight's weather conditions in Opelika: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, Opelika folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 93. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 75 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. There is only a 22% chance of rain Wednesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit oanow.com.
Jul. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika
