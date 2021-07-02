Jul. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika

This evening's outlook for Opelika: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Looking ahead, the Opelika area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 87 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.