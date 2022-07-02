 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, Opelika-Auburn News is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by The Gogue Performing Arts Center at Auburn University

Jul. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika

This evening in Opelika: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms before midnight. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Sunday, Opelika folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 73 degrees tomorrow. Sunday, there is a 55% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit oanow.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert