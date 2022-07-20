Opelika's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 75F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Opelika area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 72 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Thursday's outlook shows a 58% chance of rain. The UV index Thursday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika
Related to this story
Most Popular
Research on young, healthy humans found the body begins overheating when exposed to temperatures and humidity lower than previously believed.
The Opelika area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 89 degrees. A 73-degree low is forecasted. There is a 46% cha…
The Opelika area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 th…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it will…
Opelika folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of…
This evening's outlook for Opelika: A mostly clear sky. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Opelika area can expect a hot da…
The Opelika area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. 71 degrees is today's low. The area will see thund…
Opelika folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine t…
The Opelika area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect da…
For the drive home in Opelika: Mostly clear skies. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Monday, Opelika folks should be prepared for high temper…