Jul. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika

Opelika's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 75F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Opelika area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 72 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Thursday's outlook shows a 58% chance of rain. The UV index Thursday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.