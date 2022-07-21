 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jul. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika

This evening in Opelika: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low 71F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Friday, Opelika folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 71 degrees tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 57% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.

