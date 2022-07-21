This evening in Opelika: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low 71F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Friday, Opelika folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 71 degrees tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 57% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika
