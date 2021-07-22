This evening in Opelika: A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Partly cloudy. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. A 71-degree low is forecasted. Friday, there is a 51% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika
Related to this story
Most Popular
Opelika will see warm temperatures this Friday. It looks like it will be a moderate 78 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. The area will s…
This evening in Opelika: Mostly cloudy skies in the evening. Isolated thunderstorms may develop after midnight. Low around 70F. Winds light an…
People living along the Gulf Coast have gotten used to a consistent pattern of storminess in recent days, but these lightning strikes were still impressive.
The Opelika area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. 71 degrees is today's low. How likely is it that it'll rai…
This evening in Opelika: Isolated thunderstorms during the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Opelika. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. 71 degrees is today's low. How likely is it that it'…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Opelika. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. Today's f…
Opelika's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low near 70F. Wind…