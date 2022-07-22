Jul. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika

Opelika's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, with mostly cloudy skies overnight. Low 71F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Looking ahead, the Opelika area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 89 degrees. A 72-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Saturday's outlook shows a 39% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit oanow.com.