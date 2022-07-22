Opelika's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, with mostly cloudy skies overnight. Low 71F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Looking ahead, the Opelika area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 89 degrees. A 72-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Saturday's outlook shows a 39% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit oanow.com.
Jul. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika
Research on young, healthy humans found the body begins overheating when exposed to temperatures and humidity lower than previously believed.
