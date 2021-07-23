Jul. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika

Opelika's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Opelika Saturday. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. 71 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Saturday's outlook. The UV index Saturday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.