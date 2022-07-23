Opelika's evening forecast: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Opelika folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 92. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. A 72-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's forecast brings 37% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Opelika area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 th…
The Opelika area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 89 degrees. A 73-degree low is forecasted. There is a 46% cha…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it will…
The Opelika area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. A 71-degree low is forecasted. There is a 55% chanc…
For the drive home in Opelika: Mostly clear skies. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Monday, Opelika folks should be prepared for high temper…
Summer sports camps and pre-season training often have kids running hard in high heat and humidity. The combination can be deadly.
The Opelika area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though…
This evening in Opelika: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low 71F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chan…
Opelika's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 7…
Tonight's weather conditions in Opelika: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possi…