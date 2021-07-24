Tonight's weather conditions in Opelika: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Opelika area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it will feel even hotter at 96.21. A 73-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika
Related to this story
Most Popular
People living along the Gulf Coast have gotten used to a consistent pattern of storminess in recent days, but these lightning strikes were still impressive.
The Opelika area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. 71 degrees is today's low. How likely is it that it'll rai…
The Opelika area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. 71 degrees is today's low. There is a 45% chance of …
This evening in Opelika: Mostly cloudy skies in the evening. Isolated thunderstorms may develop after midnight. Low around 70F. Winds light an…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Opelika. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. 71 degrees is today's low. How likely is it that it'…
This evening in Opelika: A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Partly cloudy. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures …
This evening in Opelika: Isolated thunderstorms during the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of…
Opelika's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low near 70F. Wind…
Opelika's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. The forecast i…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Opelika. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. Today's f…