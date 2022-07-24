For the drive home in Opelika: Isolated thunderstorms during the evening, becoming fair overnight. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%. Looking ahead, the Opelika area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 72 degrees tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 35% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika
