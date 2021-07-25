For the drive home in Opelika: Partly cloudy. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Monday, Opelika folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it will feel even hotter at 98.86. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 73 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika
Related to this story
Most Popular
People living along the Gulf Coast have gotten used to a consistent pattern of storminess in recent days, but these lightning strikes were still impressive.
The Opelika area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. 71 degrees is today's low. There is a 45% chance of …
This evening in Opelika: Isolated thunderstorms during the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of…
This evening in Opelika: A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Partly cloudy. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures …
This evening in Opelika: Mostly cloudy skies in the evening. Isolated thunderstorms may develop after midnight. Low around 70F. Winds light an…
The Opelika area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. 71 degrees is today's low. How likely is it that it'll rai…
Opelika's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. The forecast i…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Opelika. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. 71 degrees is today's low. How likely is it that it'…
Opelika's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low near 70F. Wind…