Opelika's evening forecast: A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Mostly cloudy skies. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, Opelika folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 92, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 72 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Opelika area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 th…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Opelika. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfe…
The Opelika area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 89 degrees. A 73-degree low is forecasted. There is a 46% cha…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…
The Opelika area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. A 71-degree low is forecasted. There is a 55% chanc…
Summer sports camps and pre-season training often have kids running hard in high heat and humidity. The combination can be deadly.
Opelika folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 90. Today has the makings of …
This evening in Opelika: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low 71F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chan…
Opelika's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 7…
For the drive home in Opelika: Isolated thunderstorms during the evening, becoming fair overnight. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. C…