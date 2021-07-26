For the drive home in Opelika: A few clouds from time to time. Low 74F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Opelika area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it will feel even hotter at 97.47. A 73-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's forecast brings 44% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit oanow.com.
Jul. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika
