Jul. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika

Tonight's weather conditions in Opelika: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 73F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Opelika Thursday. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 96 though it will feel even hotter at 101.3. We'll see a low temperature of 74 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 5 mph.