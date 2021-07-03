Opelika's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index Sunday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika
