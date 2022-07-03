This evening in Opelika: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds light and variable. Monday, Opelika folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 73 degrees tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Monday's outlook shows a 48% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika
Related to this story
Most Popular
From 1920 to 2021, here's what summer weather was like, based on data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 71 degrees. Today's forecast…
Opelika folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 90. Today has the makings of …
Opelika folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks about the biggest myths about tornadoes.
The Opelika area can expect a hot day. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 72 degrees. Today's forecast b…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team takes part in two podcast episodes this week, including one that touches on weather myths!
Tonight's weather conditions in Opelika: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy skies overnight. Low 71F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chan…
Opelika folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. A 73-degree low is forecasted. How …
Opelika folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 71 degrees.…