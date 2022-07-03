Jul. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika

This evening in Opelika: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds light and variable. Monday, Opelika folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 73 degrees tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Monday's outlook shows a 48% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.