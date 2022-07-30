For the drive home in Opelika: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Looking ahead, the Opelika area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 94, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . A 72-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Opelika. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfe…
This evening's outlook for Opelika: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast i…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Opelika. It looks to reach a balmy 89 degrees. A 72-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and c…
Opelika folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 90. Today has the makings of …
Opelika's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 72F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Opelika area can expect a very hot day tomorro…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…
For the drive home in Opelika: Isolated thunderstorms during the evening, becoming fair overnight. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. C…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with North Carolina climatologist Kathie Dello about extreme heat.
Opelika folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of…
Opelika folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 92. Today has the makings …