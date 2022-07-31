This evening in Opelika: Clear skies. Low 72F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 93, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . We'll see a low temperature of 72 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Models are showing a 20% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Opelika. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfe…
This evening's outlook for Opelika: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast i…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Opelika. It looks to reach a balmy 89 degrees. A 72-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and c…
A NOAA analysis shows a steady increase in the average number of heat waves per year, with about two in the 1960s and six per year in the 2010s.
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with North Carolina climatologist Kathie Dello about extreme heat.
Opelika's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 72F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Opelika area can expect a very hot day tomorro…
The Opelika area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 71 degrees. There is a 5…
Opelika folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 92. Today has the makings …
Opelika folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of…
For the drive home in Opelika: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chanc…