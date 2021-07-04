This evening in Opelika: A few clouds. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Opelika Monday. It looks to reach a warm 86 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit oanow.com.
Jul. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika
