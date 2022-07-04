 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, Opelika-Auburn News is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by The Gogue Performing Arts Center at Auburn University

Jul. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika

This evening in Opelika: Widely scattered showers or a thunderstorm early. Then partly cloudy. Low 73F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%. Tuesday, Opelika folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 90. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 74 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Tuesday's outlook shows a 44% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit oanow.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert