Jul. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika

This evening in Opelika: Widely scattered showers or a thunderstorm early. Then partly cloudy. Low 73F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%. Tuesday, Opelika folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 90. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 74 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Tuesday's outlook shows a 44% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 6 mph.