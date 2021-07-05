Opelika's evening forecast: Cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, Opelika folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees tomorrow. Tuesday, there is a 58% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The UV index Tuesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika
