Jul. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika

Opelika's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low around 75F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Opelika area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 93, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . We'll see a low temperature of 75 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Thursday's outlook. The UV index Thursday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 7 mph.