Jul. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika

This evening's outlook for Opelika: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 76F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 90. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. A 75-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 64% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The UV index Friday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 8 mph.