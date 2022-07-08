Opelika's evening forecast: Variable clouds with a slight chance of thunderstorms overnight. Low near 75F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Saturday, Opelika folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 90, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . 73 degrees is tomorrow's low. Saturday, there is a 57% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika
