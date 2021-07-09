This evening's outlook for Opelika: A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Partly cloudy skies. Low 71F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, Opelika folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. A 71-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit oanow.com.
Jul. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika
Related to this story
Most Popular
Opelika will see warm temperatures this Friday. It looks like it will be a moderate 78 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. The area will s…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. 70 degrees is today's low. How likely is it that it'l…
This evening's outlook for Opelika: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 67F. Winds light and variabl…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 72 degrees today. Periods of heavy r…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Opelika. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. 70 degrees is today's low. How likely is it that it'll rain o…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clo…
For the drive home in Opelika: A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. T…
Opelika's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to r…
This evening in Opelika: Cloudy skies with a few showers later at night. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%. Hot temperatur…
Opelika folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high …