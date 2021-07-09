 Skip to main content
Jul. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika

This evening's outlook for Opelika: A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Partly cloudy skies. Low 71F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, Opelika folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. A 71-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit oanow.com.

