This evening's outlook for Opelika: Scattered thunderstorms. Low 73F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Opelika Sunday. It looks to reach a warm 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 72 degrees tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 75% chance of rain. The UV index Sunday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 73 degrees. Don't leave the ho…
This evening in Opelika: Widely scattered showers or a thunderstorm early. Then partly cloudy. Low 73F. Winds light and variable. Chance of ra…
The Opelika area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 thou…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks about the biggest myths about tornadoes.
This evening in Opelika: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds light and variable. Monday, Opelika folks s…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Opelika. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 94 thou…
The Opelika area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 th…
Opelika's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low around 75F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Opelika area can expect a sizzling hot …
Opelika's evening forecast: Variable clouds with a slight chance of thunderstorms overnight. Low near 75F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Opelika. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect d…