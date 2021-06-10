 Skip to main content
Jun. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika

Opelika's evening forecast: Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low near 70F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Opelika Friday. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 70% chance. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.

